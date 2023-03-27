NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
