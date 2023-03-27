NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSK Price Performance

NSK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

