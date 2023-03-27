NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 240,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,804. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

