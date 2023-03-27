Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 194.4% in March

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

