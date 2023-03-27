Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUEM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 819.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NUEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,365 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.