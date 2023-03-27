Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 491,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 255,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

