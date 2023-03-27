Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of JPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 491,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.73.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
