Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Nuwellis from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuwellis Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NUWE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 89,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,659. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 170.02%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Featured Articles

