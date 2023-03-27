Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,139. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

