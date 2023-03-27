Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,831 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,465,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.04. 21,361 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

