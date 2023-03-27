Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $108.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

