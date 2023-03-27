Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,030,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.