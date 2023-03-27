Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.80. 287,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,751. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

