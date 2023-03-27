Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,705,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,672,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

