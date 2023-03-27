Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 94,159 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,159 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 6.64% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. 6,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,430. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

