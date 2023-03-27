Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. 661,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
