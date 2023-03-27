Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.36. 18,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,537. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

