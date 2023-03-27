Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $479.43. The stock had a trading volume of 641,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,861. The company has a market cap of $447.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.