Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,557 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

F traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.47. 15,803,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,533,313. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

