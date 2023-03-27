Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 3.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 27,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 157,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

