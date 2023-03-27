OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,402 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.90. The company had a trading volume of 473,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $348.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $154.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.