OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 925 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,464. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

