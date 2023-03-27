OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.31. 7,170,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,731,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

