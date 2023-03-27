OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

