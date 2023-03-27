OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 155,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

