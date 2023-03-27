OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,207 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,578,002. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

