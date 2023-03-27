OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,539. The company has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

