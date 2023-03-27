OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. 2,688,967 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.