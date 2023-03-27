On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $26.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in ON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in ON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Trading Up 3.3 %

ON Company Profile

ONON opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

