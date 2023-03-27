Oppenheimer Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $95.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

