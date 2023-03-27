Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Hits $641.62 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $641.62 million and $168.33 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00007543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

