Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,835. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.



