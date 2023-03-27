Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

ORTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,186. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%. Equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

