Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Orion Group stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Stories

