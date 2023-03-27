Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Orion Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Orion Group stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
