ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

About ORIX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

