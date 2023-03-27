ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
