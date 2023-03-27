Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orkla ASA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.98. 50,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,827. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

