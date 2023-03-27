Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$20.74. 320,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$20.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,352,670.54. In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,352,670.54. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$276,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,770 shares of company stock valued at $695,166. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

