Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.
Ouster Stock Down 13.7 %
OUST stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 543.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
