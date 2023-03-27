Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.

OUST stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 543.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

