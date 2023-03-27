Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Outfront Media by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Outfront Media by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 33.1% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

