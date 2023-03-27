Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.16. 1,271,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,326,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.