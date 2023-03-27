PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Cut to $13.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PACW. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.89.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

