PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 373.2% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACWP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,632. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACWP Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

