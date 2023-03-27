Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $15.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $15.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PEB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.10. 1,794,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,803. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 3,363,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $11,245,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.