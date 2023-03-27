Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 102.4% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 44,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

