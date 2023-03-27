PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

PepGen Stock Down 9.8 %

PEPG opened at $15.23 on Friday. PepGen has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepGen will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

In other PepGen news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PepGen by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading

