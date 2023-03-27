Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $240.85 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 300,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,930,354.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

