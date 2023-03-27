Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 4.5 %

PBSV opened at $1.17 on Monday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

