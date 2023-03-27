PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance

Shares of PPCCY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.76. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

