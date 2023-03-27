Piper Sandler Lowers Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $6.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

TPST opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

