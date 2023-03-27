Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.22. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

