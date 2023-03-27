Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,281. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

